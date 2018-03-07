Lifeplan Education Fund - Fi
LIF0093:AU
1.6889
AUD
0.0021
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.6074 - 1.7071
前日終値
1.6910
52週レンジ
1.6074 - 1.7071
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.6889
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
3.706
設定日
02/05/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.97%
経費率
1.67%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Fund - FirstChoice Moderate is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide a balance of income and capital growth over the medium-to-long term. To outperform the option's composite benchmark over rolling three-year periods before fees and taxes.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700