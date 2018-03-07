Lifeplan Education Fund - Fi
LIF0091:AU
1.4225
AUD
0.0008
0.06%
Unit Trust
1.3832 - 1.4294
1.4233
Unit Trust
Conservative Allocation
Mixed Allocation
Global
1.4225
1.222
02/05/2009
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.91%
1.61%
Lifeplan Education Fund - FirstChoice Conservative is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide relatively stable returns over the medium term with the potential for some long term capital growth. To outperform the option's composite benchmark over rolling three-year periods before fees and taxes.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700