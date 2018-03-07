Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0088:AU
1.9015
AUD
0.0124
0.65%
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.7538 - 1.9570
前日終値
1.9139
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Value Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.9015
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
1.938
設定日
02/04/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DOUGAL MAPLE-BROWN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.93%
経費率
1.93%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Advance Imputation is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with a total investment return (before fees and taxes) that outperforms the S&P/ASX 200 (Total Returns) over periods of four years or longer. The Fund invests in a wide range of shares listed or expected to be listed on the ASX.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700