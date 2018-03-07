Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0086:AU
2.0997
AUD
0.0004
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.8771 - 2.1427
前日終値
2.0993
52週レンジ
1.8771 - 2.1427
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
2.0997
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
6.347
設定日
06/15/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.37%
経費率
1.37%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Vanguard International Shares Index is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund seeks to track the return of the MSCI World ex-Australia Index. The Fund invests in companies and property trusts listed on the ASX.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700