Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0085:AU
1.3627
AUD
0.0014
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.3449 - 1.3716
前日終値
1.3613
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.3627
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
1.226
設定日
03/13/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.32%
経費率
1.32%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Vanguard Int Fixed Interest Index Hedged is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund seeks to track the return of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Treasury Index. The Fund invests in a representative - sample of securities issued by 20 governments comprising the benchmark.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700