Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0084:AU
1.7730
AUD
0.0119
0.67%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.6476 - 1.8119
前日終値
1.7849
52週レンジ
1.6476 - 1.8119
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.773
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
6.337
設定日
05/15/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.35%
経費率
1.35%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Vanguard Australian Shares Index is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund seeks to track the return (income and capital appreciation) of the S&P/ASX 300 Index before taking into account fees, expenses and tax. The Fund invests in companies and property trusts listed on the ASX.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700