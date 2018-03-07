Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0083:AU
1.3022
AUD
0.0015
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.2794 - 1.3082
前日終値
1.3007
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.3022
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
4.127
設定日
12/04/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.30%
経費率
1.30%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Vanguard Australian Fixed Interest Index is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund seeks to track the return (income and capital appreciation) of the UBS Composite Bond IndexTM before fund fees and expenses. The Fund invests in Australian bonds.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700