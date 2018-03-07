Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0074:AU
1.7149
AUD
0.0039
0.23%
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.5697 - 1.7415
前日終値
1.7188
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.7149
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
1.255
設定日
08/26/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
2.00%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - MLC Horizon 5 Growth is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide a return higher than its benchmark over a 5 year period. The Fund aims to achieve this by actively management including reducing risk in the portfolio if market risk is high.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700