Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0046:AU
1.6004
AUD
0.0041
0.26%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.4724 - 1.6240
前日終値
1.6045
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.6004
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
2.068
設定日
08/03/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
STUART ELIOT
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.99%
経費率
1.99%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - BT Active Balanced is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide a return (before fees, costs and taxes) that exceeds the Fund's benchmark over the medium to long term
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700