Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0045:AU
1.2353
AUD
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.2176 - 1.2354
前日終値
1.2353
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.2353
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
8.745
設定日
03/25/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.26%
経費率
1.26%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - BT Enhanced Cash is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide a return (before fees, costs and taxes) that exceeds the UBS Bank Bill Index. The Fund is an actively managed portfolio of primarily Australian cash and fixed interest securities.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700