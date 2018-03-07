Lifeplan Education Fund - Pe
LIF0040:AU
1.5307
AUD
0.0076
0.49%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.4257 - 1.5716
前日終値
1.5383
52週レンジ
1.4257 - 1.5716
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Value Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.5307
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
4.254
設定日
07/11/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.10%
経費率
2.10%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Fund - Perpetual Industrial is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide long term capital growth and income through investment in quality Australian industrial shares and other securities.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700