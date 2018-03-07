Lifeplan Education Fund - Pe
LIF0038:AU
1.3757
AUD
0.0010
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.3349 - 1.3863
前日終値
1.3767
52週レンジ
1.3349 - 1.3863
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.3757
資産総額 (千 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
490.936
設定日
07/11/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.01%
経費率
2.01%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Fund - Perpetual Conservative is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide moderate growth over the medium term and income through investment in a diversified portfolio with an emphasis on cash, enhanced cash and fixed income securities.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700