Lifeplan Education Fund - ML
LIF0037:AU
1.4947
AUD
0.0041
0.27%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.3365 - 1.5230
前日終値
1.4988
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.4947
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
2.542
設定日
07/11/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.10%
経費率
2.10%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Fund - MLC Share is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide a return higher than its benchmark (before fees) over 5 year periods. It aims to achieve this return while keeping volatility (movements up and down in value) at levels similar to thebenchmark.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700