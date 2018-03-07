Lifeplan Education Fund - ML
LIF0035:AU
1.2732
AUD
0.0015
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.2471 - 1.2815
前日終値
1.2747
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.2732
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
1.221
設定日
07/11/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.01%
経費率
2.01%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Fund - MLC Capital Stable is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide a return higher than its benchmark (before fees) over 4 year periods. MLC aims to achieve this by actively managing the Fund. This includes reducing risk in the Fund if market risk is high.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700