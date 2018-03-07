Lifeplan Education Fund - BT
LIF0029:AU
1.3100
AUD
0.0009
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.2653 - 1.3207
前日終値
1.3109
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.31
資産総額 (千 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
266.880
設定日
07/11/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
STUART ELIOT
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.97%
経費率
1.97%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Fund - BT Conservative is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide a return (before fees, costs and taxes) that exceeds The Fund's benchmark over the medium term. The suggested investment timeframe is three years or more.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700