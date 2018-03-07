Lifeplan Education Fund - AM
LIF0027:AU
1.1904
AUD
0.0088
0.73%
商品分類
Unit Trust
1.1067 - 1.2135
1.1992
1.1067 - 1.2135
Unit Trust
Blend Broad Market
Equity
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.1904
資産総額 (千 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
419.150
設定日
07/11/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.97%
経費率
1.67%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Fund - AMP Capital Sustainable is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to achieve a total return above the Fund's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index on a rolling 3 year basis. The Fund invests in companies listed on the ASX.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700