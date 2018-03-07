Lifeplan Education Fund - AM
LIF0025:AU
1.2767
AUD
0.0004
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.2386 - 1.2849
前日終値
1.2771
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.2767
資産総額 (千 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
47.879
設定日
07/11/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.97%
経費率
1.67%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Fund - AMP Capital Conservative is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide returns greater than those from defensive assets (cash and bonds) over the short to medium term, by having some exposure to growth assets.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700