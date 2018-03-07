Lifeplan Tax Minimiser Inves
LIF0024:AU
1.2046
AUD
0.0004
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.0808 - 1.2233
前日終値
1.2042
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.2046
資産総額 (千 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
104.843
設定日
10/18/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
2.35%
企業概要
Lifeplan Tax Minimiser Investment Bond - Multi-Manager Global Share Fund is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide long term capital growth from a diversified portfolio of global shares. To outperform the MSCI All Countries World Index over rolling three-year periods before fees and taxes
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700