Lifeplan Education Savings P
LIF0016:AU
1.6711
AUD
0.0081
0.48%
更新日時 2018/03/07
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.6711
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
19.356
設定日
12/31/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.95%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Savings Plan - High Growth Option is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide long term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of Australian and global shares.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700