Lifeplan Education Savings P
LIF0015:AU
1.4775
AUD
0.0043
0.29%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.4010 - 1.4992
前日終値
1.4818
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.4775
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
14.893
設定日
12/31/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.85%
経費率
1.85%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Savings Plan - Diversified Option is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide long term capital growth. The option aims to outperform the composite benchmark over rolling 3 year periods before fees and taxes.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700