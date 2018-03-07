Lifeplan Education Savings P
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.4376 - 1.5155
前日終値
1.5035
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.5005
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
20.327
設定日
01/31/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.75%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Savings Plan - Balanced Option is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide long term capital growth and income. The option aims to outperform the composite benchmark over rolling three year periods before fees and taxes.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700