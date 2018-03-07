Lifeplan Tax Minimiser Inves
LIF0003:AU
2.3558
AUD
0.0160
0.67%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
2.1610 - 2.3919
前日終値
2.3718
ファンド分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
2.3558
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
16.275
設定日
01/28/2003
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.85%
企業概要
Lifeplan Tax Minimiser Investment Bond - Australian Shares is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's aim is to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index, before fees and taxes, over rolling five-year periods
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700