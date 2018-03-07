Lifeplan Tax Minimiser Inves
LIF0002:AU
1.9627
AUD
0.0096
0.49%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.8154 - 2.0031
前日終値
1.9723
52週レンジ
1.8154 - 2.0031
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.9627
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
4.291
設定日
01/28/2003
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
2.10%
企業概要
Lifeplan Tax Minimiser Investment Bond - High Growth is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide investors with capital growth and some income over the long term.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700