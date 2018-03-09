Laudus Mondrian Internationa
LIEIX:US
NASDAQ GM
6.67
USD
0.03
0.45%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
5.93 - 7.18
1年トータルリターン
15.17%
年初来リターン
0.15%
前日終値
6.64
ファンド分類
Foreign Value
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
6.67
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
119.605
設定日
06/16/2008
直近配当額 ( 12/12/2017)
0.1755
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.63%
ファンドマネージャ
ELIZABETH A DESMOND / RUSSELL J MACKIE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
1.01%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
7267:JP
本田技研工業
|136.80 千
|4.67 百万
|3.86
|
4502:JP
武田薬品工業
|81.20 千
|4.60 百万
|3.80
|
TSCO:LN
ﾃｽｺ
|1.59 百万
|4.48 百万
|3.71
|
BP/:LN
ＢＰ
|615.31 千
|4.32 百万
|3.57
|
LLOY:LN
ロイズ･バンキング･グループ
|4.63 百万
|4.25 百万
|3.51
|
AD:NA
ｱﾎﾙﾄﾞ･ﾃﾞﾚｰｽﾞ
|187.65 千
|4.13 百万
|3.41
|
UOB:SP
ﾕﾅｲﾃｯﾄﾞ･ｵｰﾊﾞｰｼｰｽﾞ銀行
|208.52 千
|4.11 百万
|3.40
|
DAI:GR
ﾀﾞｲﾑﾗｰ
|48.03 千
|4.06 百万
|3.36
|
ENEL:IM
イタリア電力公社
|658.85 千
|4.05 百万
|3.35
|
RDSB:LN
ﾛｲﾔﾙ･ﾀﾞｯﾁ･ｼｪﾙ
|119.27 千
|4.02 百万
|3.32
企業概要
Laudus Mondrian International Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of non-U.S. large capitalization issuers, including the securities of emerging market companies, that are undervalued at the time of purchase based on fundamental value analysis employed by the subadvisor.
住所Laudus Trust
3435 Stelzer Road
Columbus, OH 43219-8006
電話番号1-800-447-3332 Inv/Adv Shares
Webサイトwww.laudusfunds.com