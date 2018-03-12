Lion Innovation-driven Flexi
LIDFAMC:CH
1.0270
CNY
0.0020
0.20%
更新日時 0:56 JST 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.9940 - 1.0470
1年トータルリターン
3.81%
年初来リターン
0.98%
前日終値
1.0250
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.027
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
845.622
設定日
11/18/2015
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.013
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.27%
ファンドマネージャ
WU BOJUN
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion Innovation-driven Flexible Allocation Mixed Fund is an open-end fund established in China. The objective of the Fund is to seek long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in domestic equities, bonds, asset backed securities, warrants, money market instruments and futures derivatives with 0%- 95% in equities.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn