Lion CSI 500 ETF Feeder Fund
LICSIFF:CH
0.8527
CNY
0.0104
1.23%
更新日時 0:56 JST 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.7655 - 0.9080
1年トータルリターン
-3.89%
年初来リターン
0.26%
前日終値
0.8423
ファンド分類
Greater China
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Greater China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
0.8527
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
131.444
設定日
06/02/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MEI LVWU
定額申込手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion CSI 500 ETF Feeder Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to track the CSI 500, and minimize deviation and tracking errors. The Fund invests no less than 90% of total assets in the target ETF, at least 5% of its net assets in cash and government bonds with maturity no longer than one year.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn