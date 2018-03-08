LIC ULIP Profit Plus Secured
LICPRSE:IN
26.29
INR
0.09
0.33%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
24.52 - 27.12
1年トータルリターン
7.98%
年初来リターン
-1.44%
前日終値
26.21
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
26.293
資産総額 (百万 INR) ( 12/29/2017)
235.300
設定日
08/23/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LIC ULIP Profit Plus Secured Fund is a unit-linked insurance fund incorporated in India. The Fund invests in debt instruments and equity.
住所LIC of India, Bombay B O 911
Industrial Assurance Bldg
Churchgate
Mumbai, 400020
India
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.licindia.in