LIC ULIP Profit Plus Bond Fu
LICPRBO:IN
24.24
INR
0.01
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
23.15 - 24.43
1年トータルリターン
4.69%
年初来リターン
-0.28%
前日終値
24.24
52週レンジ
23.15 - 24.43
1年トータルリターン
4.57%
年初来リターン
-0.28%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
24.2293
資産総額 (百万 INR) ( 12/29/2017)
830.200
設定日
08/23/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LIC ULIP Profit Plus Bond Fund is a unit-linked insurance fund incorporated in India. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments.
住所LIC of India, Bombay B O 911
Industrial Assurance Bldg
Churchgate
Mumbai, 400020
India
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.licindia.in