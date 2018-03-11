LIC ULIP Pension Plus Debt F
LICPEDT:IN
18.29
INR
0.02
0.13%
更新日時 2018/03/11
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
17.55 - 18.48
1年トータルリターン
4.24%
年初来リターン
0.23%
前日終値
18.27
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/11/2018)
18.2912
資産総額 (百万 INR) ( 12/29/2017)
656.900
設定日
09/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LIC ULIP Pension Plus Debt Fund is a unit-linked insurance fund incorporated in India. The fund invests in primarily in debt instruments.
住所LIC of India, Bombay B O 911
Industrial Assurance Bldg
Churchgate
Mumbai, 400020
India
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.licindia.in