LIC ULIP New Endowment Plus
LICNPGR:IN
12.91
INR
0.10
0.77%
更新日時 2018/03/11
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
12.10 - 13.46
1年トータルリターン
7.90%
年初来リターン
-2.43%
前日終値
12.81
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/11/2018)
12.9093
資産総額 (百万 INR) ( 12/29/2017)
906.000
設定日
08/25/2015
直近配当額 ( 03/23/2016)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LIC ULIP New Endowment Plus - Growth Fund is a unit linked insurance Fund incorporated in India. The fund invests in equity and debt instruments.
住所LIC of India, Bombay B O 911
Industrial Assurance Bldg
Churchgate
Mumbai, 400020
India
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.licindia.in