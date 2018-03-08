Santander FIC Prev PB Nq FIM
LICMULT:BZ
10.57
BRL
0.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
10.00 - 10.57
年初来リターン
1.58%
前日終値
10.57
52週レンジ
10.00 - 10.57
年初来リターン
1.58%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
10.57154
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
10.838
設定日
03/20/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PREVRF:BZ
Santander FI Prev Conservado
|218.97 千
|3.50 百万
|33.20
|
RFCPPRV:BZ
Santander FI Prev Renda Fixa
|202.76 千
|3.14 百万
|29.84
|
SANPRVR:BZ
Santander FI Private Prev RF
|79.64 千
|1.47 百万
|13.94
|
IMBPVRF:BZ
Santander FI Ima-B Prev Rend
|71.80 千
|1.26 百万
|11.91
|
FIPRV23:BZ
Santander FI Prev NTN-B 2023
|53.51 千
|764.66 千
|7.26
|
PTOPACO:BZ
Santander FI Prev Selecao To
|26.57 千
|414.58 千
|3.93
企業概要
Santander FIC FI Prev PB LIV Multimercado Credito Privado is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund will invest 95% of its assets other funds.
住所Santander Brasil Gestao de Recursos
Av Pres Juscelino Kubitschek
2041 E 2235 Bloco A 18 Andar
Vila Olimpia
Sao Paulo, SP
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.santander.com.br