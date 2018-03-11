LIC ULIP Jeevan Plus Secured
LICJVSE:IN
24.73
INR
0.06
0.26%
更新日時 2018/03/11
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
23.90 - 25.39
1年トータルリターン
3.89%
年初来リターン
-1.16%
前日終値
24.66
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/11/2018)
24.728
資産総額 (百万 INR) ( 12/29/2017)
132.000
設定日
10/18/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LIC ULIP Jeevan Plus Secured Fund is is a unit-linked insurance fund incorporated in India. The Fund invests in debt instruments and equity.
住所LIC of India, Bombay B O 911
Industrial Assurance Bldg
Churchgate
Mumbai, 400020
India
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.licindia.in