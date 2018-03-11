LIC ULIP Jeevan Saathi Plus
LICJSGR:IN
19.49
INR
0.20
1.04%
更新日時 2018/03/11
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
17.40 - 20.78
1年トータルリターン
12.54%
年初来リターン
-2.73%
前日終値
19.29
52週レンジ
17.40 - 20.78
1年トータルリターン
11.41%
年初来リターン
-2.73%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/11/2018)
19.4865
資産総額 (百万 INR) ( 12/29/2017)
410.600
設定日
06/26/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LIC ULIP Jeevan Saathi Plus Growth Fund is a unit-linked insurance fund incorporated in India. The Fund invests in equity and debt instruments.
住所LIC of India, Bombay B O 911
Industrial Assurance Bldg
Churchgate
Mumbai, 400020
India
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.licindia.in