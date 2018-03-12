LIC MF Income Plus Fund
LICIPDW:IN
10.1170
INR
0.0063
0.06%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.0968 - 10.1317
1年トータルリターン
4.76%
年初来リターン
0.78%
前日終値
10.1107
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Short
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10.117
資産総額 (十億 INR) ( 02/28/2018)
2.270
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( 03/06/2018)
0.00644906
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.06%
ファンドマネージャ
MARZBAN IRANI
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.75%
経費率
0.35%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AN317477:COR
|750.00 千
|744.74 百万
|32.53
|
AQ373734:COR
|567.40 千
|563.42 百万
|24.61
|
AM317710:COR
|200.00 千
|202.24 百万
|8.83
|
QZ330663:COR
|200.00 千
|201.33 百万
|8.79
|
AO921175:COR
|200.00 千
|183.16 百万
|8.00
|
EI128470:COR
|100.00 千
|101.33 百万
|4.43
|
JK533357:COR
|1.00 千
|1.01 百万
|0.04
企業概要
LIC MF Income Plus Fund is an open-ended Fund incorporated in India. The Fund's objective is to provide reasonable possible current income consistent with preservation of capital and providing liquidity. The Fund invests in the range of 60%-100% of its capital into money market instruments, and a maximum of up to 40% in short term debt instruments.
住所LIC Nomura Mutual Fund
Industrial Assurance Building
4th Floor
Mumbai - 400 020
India
電話番号91-22-2285-1661
Webサイトwww.licnomuramf.com