LIC ULIP Child Fortune Plus
LICHFBO:IN
20.08
INR
0.03
0.13%
更新日時 2018/03/11
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
19.45 - 20.41
1年トータルリターン
3.29%
年初来リターン
-0.24%
前日終値
20.05
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/11/2018)
20.0809
資産総額 (百万 INR) ( 12/29/2017)
101.300
設定日
11/01/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LIC ULIP Child Fortune Plus Bond Fund is a unit-linked insurance fund incorporated in India. The fund invests primarily in debt instruments.
住所LIC of India, Bombay B O 911
Industrial Assurance Bldg
Churchgate
Mumbai, 400020
India
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.licindia.in