LIC MF Government Securities
LICGOVD:IN
10.3802
INR
0.0225
0.22%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.2934 - 11.1629
1年トータルリターン
-0.16%
年初来リターン
-0.71%
前日終値
10.3577
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10.3802
資産総額 (百万 INR) ( 02/28/2018)
785.239
設定日
11/15/1999
直近配当額 ( 12/28/2017)
0.10833978
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.04%
ファンドマネージャ
MARZBAN IRANI
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
2.28%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
AO921175:COR
|280.00 千
|256.42 百万
|32.39
|
EH871304:COR
|150.00 千
|148.65 百万
|18.78
|
AN693905:COR
|100.00 千
|96.61 百万
|12.20
|
JK984774:COR
|80.00 千
|78.90 百万
|9.97
企業概要
LIC MF Government Securities Fund is an open-end gilt scheme registered in India. The Fund seeks to generate credit-risk free and reasonable returns through investing in sovereign securities issued by the Indian central and/or state government. The Fund may also invest in call money or any other alternative permitted by the Reserve Bank of India.
住所LIC Nomura Mutual Fund
Industrial Assurance Building
4th Floor
Mumbai - 400 020
India
電話番号91-22-2285-1661
Webサイトwww.licnomuramf.com