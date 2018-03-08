Lic FI Multimercado Credito

LICFICF:BZ
5.8093
BRL
0.0033
0.06%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
5.5367 - 6.1047
1年トータルリターン
2.70%
年初来リターン
4.01%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
5.8060
52週レンジ
5.5367 - 6.1047
1年トータルリターン
3.33%
年初来リターン
4.01%
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
5.809298
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
18.129
設定日
09/24/2003
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.04%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LS2XFIM:BZ
Gap Long Short 2X FI Multime
2.85 百万 4.11 百万 21.76
ED575776:COR
900.00 2.94 百万 15.58
EI840463:COR
400.00 1.29 百万 6.85
GAPWIEL:BZ
Gap Yield FI Renda Fixa
437.21 千 1.15 百万 6.11
GAPABSO:BZ
Gap Absoluto FIC FI Multimer
63.55 千 1.07 百万 5.67
BMALRLP:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
337.47 千 539.59 千 2.86
EI143600:COR
50.00 166.89 千 0.88
企業概要
Lic FIM CP IE is a close-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所
GAP Gestora de Recursos Ltda
Av. das Americas, 500 - Bloco 14
Loja 101 - Downtown Barra da Tijuca
22640-100 Rio de Janeiro, RJ
Brazil
電話番号
55-21-3152-6005
Webサイト
www.gapasset.com.br