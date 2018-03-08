Lic FI Multimercado Credito
LICFICF:BZ
5.8093
BRL
0.0033
0.06%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
5.5367 - 6.1047
1年トータルリターン
2.70%
年初来リターン
4.01%
前日終値
5.8060
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
5.809298
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
18.129
設定日
09/24/2003
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.04%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LS2XFIM:BZ
Gap Long Short 2X FI Multime
|2.85 百万
|4.11 百万
|21.76
|
ED575776:COR
|900.00
|2.94 百万
|15.58
|
EI840463:COR
|400.00
|1.29 百万
|6.85
|
GAPWIEL:BZ
Gap Yield FI Renda Fixa
|437.21 千
|1.15 百万
|6.11
|
GAPABSO:BZ
Gap Absoluto FIC FI Multimer
|63.55 千
|1.07 百万
|5.67
|
BMALRLP:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|337.47 千
|539.59 千
|2.86
|
EI143600:COR
|50.00
|166.89 千
|0.88
企業概要
Lic FIM CP IE is a close-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所GAP Gestora de Recursos Ltda
Av. das Americas, 500 - Bloco 14
Loja 101 - Downtown Barra da Tijuca
22640-100 Rio de Janeiro, RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3152-6005
Webサイトwww.gapasset.com.br