LIC ULIP Endowment Plus Secu
LICEWSE:IN
17.00
INR
0.13
0.79%
更新日時 2018/03/11
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
16.12 - 17.94
1年トータルリターン
6.16%
年初来リターン
-2.54%
前日終値
16.87
52週レンジ
16.12 - 17.94
1年トータルリターン
5.21%
年初来リターン
-2.54%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/11/2018)
17.004
資産総額 (百万 INR) ( 12/29/2017)
683.400
設定日
09/20/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LIC ULIP Endowment Plus Secured Fund is a unit-linked insurance fund incorporated in India. The Fund invests in debt instruments and equity.
住所LIC of India, Bombay B O 911
Industrial Assurance Bldg
Churchgate
Mumbai, 400020
India
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.licindia.in