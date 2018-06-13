Lyxor Index Fund - Crystal E
LICEEIE:LX
1,011.3730
EUR
6.1910
0.62%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
973.5006 - 1,017.1240
1年トータルリターン
2.40%
年初来リターン
1.38%
前日終値
1,005.1820
ファンド分類
Long Short
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,011.373
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
29.118
設定日
01/25/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ALEXANDRE-NICOLAS BUTIGIEG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lyxor Index Fund - Crystal Europe Equity is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth over a medium term. The Fund takes long and short exposure to mainly European equity securities.
住所Lyxor Index Fund
16, boulevard Royal
L-2449 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-22-88-51-1
Webサイトwww.lyxor.com