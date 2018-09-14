L&G Investec Capital Accumul
LICAG25:LN
160.34
GBp
0.03
0.02%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
152.87 - 162.42
1年トータルリターン
0.85%
年初来リターン
0.33%
前日終値
160.31
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
160.34
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
2.700
設定日
04/21/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INVCAAC:LN
Investec Fund Series IV - UK
|1.12 千
|2.70 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Investec UK Total Return - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to produce steady capital growth over the long term. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equities and related derivatives.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com