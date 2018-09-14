STANLIB Equity Fund
LIBWEAR:SJ
28,324.84
ZAr
579.15
2.09%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
26,035.77 - 29,779.91
1年トータルリターン
8.02%
年初来リターン
2.45%
前日終値
27,745.69
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
28,324.84
資産総額 (十億 ZAR) ( 09/14/2018)
4.382
設定日
01/02/1970
直近配当額 ( 07/02/2018)
200.73
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.42%
ファンドマネージャ
HERMAN VAN VELZE / PAUL SWANSON
定額申込手数料
5.70%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.14%
経費率
1.24%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
HIAGEQB:JY
STANLIB High Alpha Global Eq
|48.50 千
|1.03 十億
|23.79
|
NPN:SJ
ナスパーズ
|167.50 千
|573.63 百万
|13.22
|
STASEAU:JY
STANLIB Global Emerging Mark
|28.01 千
|404.55 百万
|9.32
|
SOL:SJ
ｻｿｰﾙ
|332.34 千
|166.62 百万
|3.84
|
SBK:SJ
ｽﾀﾝﾀﾞｰﾄﾞ･ﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|855.60 千
|163.89 百万
|3.78
|
FSR:SJ
ファーストランド
|2.36 百万
|149.90 百万
|3.45
|
SLM:SJ
ｻﾝﾗﾑ
|1.78 百万
|124.47 百万
|2.87
|
MTN:SJ
ＭＴＮグループ
|970.15 千
|103.67 百万
|2.39
|
BATS:LN
ﾌﾞﾘﾃｨｯｼｭ･ｱﾒﾘｶﾝ･ﾀﾊﾞｺ
|129.08 千
|90.87 百万
|2.09
|
BLT:LN
BHPﾋﾞﾘﾄﾝ
|276.15 千
|85.51 百万
|1.97
企業概要
STANLIB Equity Fund is a unit trust incorporated in South Africa. The Fund's objective is the steady growth of income and capital, a reasonable level of current income and the maximum stability for capital invested. The securities to be included will consist of securities, non-equity securities and participatory interests of collective investment schemes in securities.
住所STANLIB Collective Investments Ltd
17 Melrose Boulevard
Melrose Arch
2196 Johannesburg
South Africa
電話番号27-11-448-6000
Webサイトwww.stanlib.com