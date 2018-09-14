STANLIB Equity Fund

LIBWEAR:SJ
28,324.84
ZAr
579.15
2.09%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
26,035.77 - 29,779.91
1年トータルリターン
8.02%
年初来リターン
2.45%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
27,745.69
52週レンジ
26,035.77 - 29,779.91
1年トータルリターン
7.34%
年初来リターン
2.45%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
28,324.84
資産総額 (十億 ZAR) ( 09/14/2018)
4.382
設定日
01/02/1970
直近配当額 ( 07/02/2018)
200.73
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.42%
ファンドマネージャ
HERMAN VAN VELZE / PAUL SWANSON
定額申込手数料
5.70%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.14%
経費率
1.24%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
HIAGEQB:JY
STANLIB High Alpha Global Eq
48.50 千 1.03 十億 23.79
NPN:SJ
ナスパーズ
167.50 千 573.63 百万 13.22
STASEAU:JY
STANLIB Global Emerging Mark
28.01 千 404.55 百万 9.32
SOL:SJ
ｻｿｰﾙ
332.34 千 166.62 百万 3.84
SBK:SJ
ｽﾀﾝﾀﾞｰﾄﾞ･ﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
855.60 千 163.89 百万 3.78
FSR:SJ
ファーストランド
2.36 百万 149.90 百万 3.45
SLM:SJ
ｻﾝﾗﾑ
1.78 百万 124.47 百万 2.87
MTN:SJ
ＭＴＮグループ
970.15 千 103.67 百万 2.39
BATS:LN
ﾌﾞﾘﾃｨｯｼｭ･ｱﾒﾘｶﾝ･ﾀﾊﾞｺ
129.08 千 90.87 百万 2.09
BLT:LN
BHPﾋﾞﾘﾄﾝ
276.15 千 85.51 百万 1.97
企業概要
STANLIB Equity Fund is a unit trust incorporated in South Africa. The Fund's objective is the steady growth of income and capital, a reasonable level of current income and the maximum stability for capital invested. The securities to be included will consist of securities, non-equity securities and participatory interests of collective investment schemes in securities.
住所
STANLIB Collective Investments Ltd
17 Melrose Boulevard
Melrose Arch
2196 Johannesburg
South Africa
電話番号
27-11-448-6000
Webサイト
www.stanlib.com