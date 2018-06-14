Liberation ICVC - No V Fund
LIBVIII:LN
156.49
GBp
0.05
0.03%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
149.18 - 156.44
1年トータルリターン
4.79%
年初来リターン
1.99%
前日終値
156.44
52週レンジ
149.18 - 156.44
1年トータルリターン
4.81%
年初来リターン
1.99%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
156.49
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 10/31/2014)
48.900
設定日
11/10/2010
直近配当額 ( 05/01/2018)
0.8331
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.06%
ファンドマネージャ
DAVID HAMBIDGE / IAN REES
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
RLSDCZI:LN
Royal London - Short Duratio
|7.76 百万
|8.01 百万
|5.68
|
OCEIMGD:LX
ｵｲｽﾀｰ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-欧州大陸ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ
|6.02 千
|7.71 百万
|5.46
|
FINJEQD:ID
ﾘﾝﾄﾞｾﾙ･ﾄﾚｲﾝ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-日
|4.95 百万
|6.10 百万
|4.32
|
HEMKOIA:LN
ｼﾞｬﾅｽ･ﾍﾝﾀﾞｰｿﾝ新興国市場ｵﾎﾟﾁｭ
|3.74 百万
|6.00 百万
|4.25
|
TBWEICI:LN
TB Evenlode Income Fund/ Con
|2.83 百万
|5.90 百万
|4.18
|
BRUKFFF:LN
BlackRock UK Focus Fund
|3.29 百万
|5.90 百万
|4.18
|
GLUVAPD:LN
ﾏﾝGLG英国ICVC-割安資産ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|3.98 百万
|5.84 百万
|4.14
|
UKSSIIN:LN
Investec Fund Series i - UK
|4.16 百万
|5.84 百万
|4.13
|
JOHUOYA:LN
JOﾊﾝﾌﾞﾛ･ｷｬﾋﾟﾀﾙ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝﾄ英国ｱﾝ
|3.90 百万
|5.83 百万
|4.13
|
SGJPNCA:LN
ﾏﾝ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙICVC-ｼﾞｬﾊﾟﾝ･ｺｱｱﾙ
|2.87 百万
|5.48 百万
|3.88
企業概要
The Liberation Fund ICVC - V Fund is a UCTIS certified open-end investment company incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to provide total return from a range of global investments. The Fund will mainly invest in other collective investment schemes, and can also invest in other assets such as equities, fixed income securities, money market securities and derivatives.
住所The Liberation Fund
Eastgate Court
High Street
Guildford, Surrey GU1 3DE
United Kingdom
電話番号44-148-330-6090
Webサイトwww.premierfunds.co.uk