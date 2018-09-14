Libero Strategic Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
148.10 - 158.60
1年トータルリターン
3.41%
年初来リターン
-0.06%
前日終値
154.60
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
154.6
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 09/14/2018)
8.610
設定日
08/02/2010
直近配当額 ( 01/03/2017)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DAVID MILLER
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Libero Strategic Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth. The Fund invests in a portfolio of transferable securities (including investment trusts), collective investment funds, deposits, approved money-market instruments and derivatives.
住所Thesis Unit Trust Management Ltd
Exchange Building
St John's Street
Chichester, West Sussex P019 1UP
United Kingdom
電話番号44-0333-300-0375
Webサイトwww.tutman.co.uk