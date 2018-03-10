Dubly Douilhet Gestion - Lib
LIBSNTE:FP
261.51
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
252.35 - 289.94
1年トータルリターン
-10.11%
年初来リターン
-1.16%
ファンド分類
Health Care Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
261.51
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
6.778
設定日
05/30/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.40%
経費率
-
企業概要
Dubly Douilhet Gestion - Liberte Sante is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to optimize the performance of a portfolio primarily of health sector securities. The fund is managed on a discretionary basis and is primarily invested in shares of companies operating in the field of health, including pharmaceutical stocks, biotechnology, medical device, etc.
住所50 boulevard de la Liberte
Lille,France
59800
電話番号-
Webサイト
-