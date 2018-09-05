Libero International SICAV p
LIBS15A:MV
109.61
EUR
更新日時 2018/09/05
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
102.32 - 111.51
1年トータルリターン
9.57%
年初来リターン
3.75%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/05/2018)
109.6143
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
07/27/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Libero International SICAV plc - SMR 2015 is an open-end fund incorporated in Malta. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth. The Fund invests in a balanced portfolio including equities and other transferable securities.
住所90 Longacre,
London, WC2E 9RA,
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイト
-