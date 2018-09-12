Liberta FIC FI Multimercado
LIBRTA:BZ
1.57
BRL
0.00
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.50 - 1.62
1年トータルリターン
3.52%
年初来リターン
1.66%
前日終値
1.57
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
1.568161
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 09/12/2018)
41.994
設定日
02/17/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LIBERTA:BZ
Liberta FI Multimercado Cred
|26.09 百万
|41.88 百万
|98.23
|
PACYLDI:BZ
BTG Pactual Yield DI FI Rend
|25.52 千
|755.32 千
|1.77
企業概要
Liberta FIC FI Multimercado Credito Privado Investimento no Exterior is an open- end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所BTG Pactual Servicos Financeiros SA
Praia de Botafogo, 501 5 floor
Rio de Janeiro - RJ
22250-040
電話番号55-21-3262-9600
Webサイトwww.btgpactual.com