STANLIB Resources Fund
LIBRESR:SJ
ZAr
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,874.60 - 2,657.60
1年トータルリターン
9.62%
ファンド分類
工業用金属
運用アセットクラス
商品
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 ZAR) ( 03/23/2018)
467.227
設定日
01/04/1987
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
33.4
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
HERMAN VAN VELZE
定額申込手数料
5.70%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.71%
経費率
1.71%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SOL:SJ
ｻｿｰﾙ
|153.51 千
|65.73 百万
|11.95
|
BLT:LN
BHPﾋﾞﾘﾄﾝ
|253.81 千
|63.73 百万
|11.58
|
KIO:SJ
クンバ･アイアン･オア
|165.11 千
|62.60 百万
|11.38
|
ARI:SJ
ｱﾌﾘｶﾝ･ﾚｲﾝﾎﾞｰ･ﾐﾈﾗﾙｽﾞ
|324.23 千
|43.52 百万
|7.91
|
NHM:SJ
ﾉｰｻﾞﾑ･ﾌﾟﾗﾁﾅ
|624.12 千
|32.62 百万
|5.93
|
SAP:SJ
サッピ
|354.10 千
|31.69 百万
|5.76
|
MNDI:LN
ﾓﾝﾃﾞｨ
|84.30 千
|26.92 百万
|4.89
|
AAL:LN
アングロ･アメリカン
|105.00 千
|26.84 百万
|4.88
|
S32:AU
ｻｳｽ32
|777.94 千
|26.45 百万
|4.81
|
FM:CN
ﾌｧｰｽﾄ･ｸｧﾝﾀﾑ･ﾐﾈﾗﾙｽﾞ
|143.13 千
|25.17 百万
|4.57
企業概要
STANLIB Resources Fund is a unit trust incorporated in South Africa. The aim of the Fund is to provide steady growth of income and capital, a reasonable level of current income and stability for capital invested. The fund invests in mining, mining financial, metals, minerals, energy, commodity and related securities. The fund will invest in ordinary, non-equity and preference shares.
住所STANLIB Collective Investments Ltd
17 Melrose Boulevard
Melrose Arch
2196 Johannesburg
South Africa
電話番号27-11-448-6000
Webサイトwww.stanlib.com