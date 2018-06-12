FI Multimercado Libra
LIBRA:BZ
157.28
BRL
0.03
0.02%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
146.84 - 157.28
1年トータルリターン
7.15%
年初来リターン
2.62%
前日終値
157.24
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
157.2755
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/12/2018)
5.706
設定日
03/24/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.07%
経費率
-
企業概要
FI Multimercado Libra is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in different types of equity securities, fixed-income assets and derivatives.
住所BRAM-Bradesco Asset Management SA
Av. Paulista, 1450, 6 Andar
Bela Vista
Sao Paulo-SP 01310-100
Brazil
電話番号55-11-2178-6600
Webサイトwww.bradescoasset.com