STANLIB SA Equity Fund
LIBPROS:SJ
764.11
ZAr
12.23
1.63%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
741.49 - 867.87
1年トータルリターン
0.33%
年初来リターン
-6.48%
前日終値
751.88
ファンド分類
Value Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
764.1112
資産総額 (十億 ZAR) ( 09/14/2018)
3.186
設定日
08/01/1994
直近配当額 ( 07/02/2018)
4.92
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.29%
ファンドマネージャ
HERMAN VAN VELZE / PAUL SWANSON
定額申込手数料
5.70%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.71%
経費率
1.72%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NPN:SJ
ナスパーズ
|201.69 千
|690.71 百万
|21.19
|
SOL:SJ
ｻｿｰﾙ
|400.18 千
|200.63 百万
|6.15
|
SBK:SJ
ｽﾀﾝﾀﾞｰﾄﾞ･ﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|1.03 百万
|197.34 百万
|6.05
|
FSR:SJ
ファーストランド
|2.84 百万
|180.49 百万
|5.54
|
SLM:SJ
ｻﾝﾗﾑ
|2.15 百万
|149.88 百万
|4.60
|
MTN:SJ
ＭＴＮグループ
|1.17 百万
|124.83 百万
|3.83
|
BATS:LN
ﾌﾞﾘﾃｨｯｼｭ･ｱﾒﾘｶﾝ･ﾀﾊﾞｺ
|155.43 千
|109.42 百万
|3.36
|
BLT:LN
BHPﾋﾞﾘﾄﾝ
|332.52 千
|102.96 百万
|3.16
|
AVI:SJ
AVI
|819.99 千
|89.50 百万
|2.75
|
SHP:SJ
ｼｮｯﾌﾟﾗｲﾄ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
|382.15 千
|83.96 百万
|2.58
企業概要
STANLIB SA Equity Fund is incorporated in South Africa. The Fund's objective is the steady growth of income and capital in the longer term. Investments will consist of ordinary shares from a broad spectrum of the sectors of the JSE Securities Exchange and when appropriate, other securities, including non-equity securities and preference shares.
住所STANLIB Collective Investments Ltd
17 Melrose Boulevard
Melrose Arch
2196 Johannesburg
South Africa
電話番号27-11-448-6000
Webサイトwww.stanlib.com