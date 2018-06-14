Liberation ICVC - No VI Fund
LIBNVIA:LN
200.09
GBp
0.06
0.03%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
187.37 - 200.09
1年トータルリターン
4.86%
年初来リターン
1.84%
前日終値
200.03
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
200.09
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 10/31/2014)
43.700
設定日
12/06/2005
直近配当額 ( 05/01/2018)
0.3384
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.34%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL CLEMENTS
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BRUKFFF:LN
BlackRock UK Focus Fund
|2.74 百万
|4.91 百万
|5.31
|
GLUVAPD:LN
ﾏﾝGLG英国ICVC-割安資産ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|3.33 百万
|4.88 百万
|5.28
|
JOHUOYA:LN
JOﾊﾝﾌﾞﾛ･ｷｬﾋﾟﾀﾙ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝﾄ英国ｱﾝ
|3.25 百万
|4.86 百万
|5.27
|
TBWEICI:LN
TB Evenlode Income Fund/ Con
|2.32 百万
|4.85 百万
|5.25
|
UKSSIIN:LN
Investec Fund Series i - UK
|3.42 百万
|4.80 百万
|5.20
|
HEMKOIA:LN
ｼﾞｬﾅｽ･ﾍﾝﾀﾞｰｿﾝ新興国市場ｵﾎﾟﾁｭ
|2.76 百万
|4.42 百万
|4.79
|
FINJEQD:ID
ﾘﾝﾄﾞｾﾙ･ﾄﾚｲﾝ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-日
|3.39 百万
|4.18 百万
|4.53
|
RLSDCZI:LN
Royal London - Short Duratio
|3.63 百万
|3.75 百万
|4.06
|
OCEIMGD:LX
ｵｲｽﾀｰ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-欧州大陸ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝ
|2.85 千
|3.65 百万
|3.95
|
IUVL:LN
iShares Edge MSCI USA Value
|674.19 千
|3.29 百万
|3.56
企業概要
The Liberation Fund ICVC -VI Fund is a UCTIS certified open-end investment company incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to provide capital growth in excess of the returns available from cash deposits over the medium to long term from a portfolio of global investments. The Fund aims to do this by mainly investing in other collective investment schemes.
住所The Liberation Fund
Eastgate Court
High Street
Guildford, Surrey GU1 3DE
United Kingdom
電話番号44-148-330-6090
Webサイトwww.premierfunds.co.uk